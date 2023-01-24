Raymond James Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $26.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ICPT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $658.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($8.15). The company had revenue of $77.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 345,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 261,412 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 223,282 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Stories

