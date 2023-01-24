ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $7,441.27 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00391963 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00029185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017772 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

