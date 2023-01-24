Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.4% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,791 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,538 shares of company stock valued at $10,424,284. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.46.

DHR traded down $8.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.61. 2,858,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.92. The company has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.42. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

