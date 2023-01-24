Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases 323 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in NIKE were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $149.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

