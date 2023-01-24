Relay Token Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Relay Token has traded 67.7% higher against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001286 BTC on exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $165.17 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Relay Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00399245 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,357.60 or 0.28024063 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00598822 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relay Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relay Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.