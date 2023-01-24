Request (REQ) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Request has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $111.89 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 82.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000247 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017913 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00220977 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11138017 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $4,375,853.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

