Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 24th (ASOMY, BROS, COIN, DIISY, DNLMY, EERGF, EOG, ESYJY, GLNCY, ICAGY)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 24th:

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 660 ($8.17) to GBX 730 ($9.04).

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). Wedbush issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 194 ($2.40) to GBX 190 ($2.35).

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,240 ($15.35).

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,580 ($19.56).

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($4.09) to GBX 410 ($5.08).

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 710 ($8.79) to GBX 700 ($8.67).

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.92) to GBX 180 ($2.23).

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley to €2,500.00 ($2,717.39).

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 210 ($2.60).

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,550 ($31.57) to GBX 3,150 ($39.00).

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

