Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 24th (ASOMY, BROS, COIN, DIISY, DNLMY, EERGF, EOG, ESYJY, GLNCY, ICAGY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 24th:

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 660 ($8.17) to GBX 730 ($9.04).

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). Wedbush issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 194 ($2.40) to GBX 190 ($2.35).

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,240 ($15.35).

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,580 ($19.56).

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($4.09) to GBX 410 ($5.08).

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 710 ($8.79) to GBX 700 ($8.67).

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.92) to GBX 180 ($2.23).

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley to €2,500.00 ($2,717.39).

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 210 ($2.60).

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,550 ($31.57) to GBX 3,150 ($39.00).

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

