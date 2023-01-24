Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lam Research (LRCX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX):

1/23/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $390.00 to $440.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $475.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Lam Research is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Lam Research had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

1/2/2023 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2022 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2022 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2022 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

11/30/2022 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $450.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.82. The stock had a trading volume of 641,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,591. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.83 and its 200-day moving average is $435.39. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $615.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

