ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) & Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Head-To-Head Contrast

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) and Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Universal Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -577.18% -72.89% -58.52% Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $13.60 million 0.29 -$61.93 million ($197.50) -0.04 Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Universal Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Universal Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Risk & Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Media Group has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ReShape Lifesciences and Universal Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReShape Lifesciences currently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential downside of 62.52%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Summary

ReShape Lifesciences beats Universal Media Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group, Inc. operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

