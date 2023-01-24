Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of QSR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 45,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

