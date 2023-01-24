Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.76. The company had a trading volume of 456,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

