Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.56. 252,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,039. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.46.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.