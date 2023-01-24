Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,583,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

