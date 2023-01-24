Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.69. 1,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,219. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.37 and a 1-year high of $94.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.65.

