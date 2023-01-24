Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WBD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,646,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

