REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $790.51 million, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.92. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.38 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in REV Group by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in REV Group by 1,593.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.