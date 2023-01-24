Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RVNC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 113,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,386. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $34.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 251.92% and a negative return on equity of 461.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,187. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

