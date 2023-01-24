Reviewing Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) and Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

THK pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Nitto Denko pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. THK pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nitto Denko pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for THK and Nitto Denko, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 2 0 0 0 1.00 Nitto Denko 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

THK has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitto Denko has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THK and Nitto Denko’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.90 billion 0.92 $199.78 million $1.09 9.43 Nitto Denko $7.60 billion 1.21 $864.47 million $2.92 10.50

Nitto Denko has higher revenue and earnings than THK. THK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nitto Denko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares THK and Nitto Denko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK 8.95% 9.93% 6.17% Nitto Denko 11.78% 12.64% 9.52%

Summary

Nitto Denko beats THK on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. Its products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction, as well as packaging machines. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal therapeutic systems, athletic tapes, medical adhesive tapes for wearable devices and body sensors, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

