Reviewing OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte -787.97% -54.99% -24.47% Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OncoCyte and Cardio Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte $7.73 million 6.93 -$64.10 million ($0.65) -0.70 Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Cardio Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OncoCyte.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OncoCyte and Cardio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 3 1 0 2.25 Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

OncoCyte currently has a consensus target price of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 198.80%. Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than OncoCyte.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats OncoCyte on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides biomarker discovery testing, assay design and development, and clinical trial support services, as well as various biomarker tests for pharmaceutical companies. The company has a collaboration agreement with Life Technologies Corporation to develop and collaborate in the commercialization of Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus and Determa IO assay for use with Ion Torrent Genexus integrated sequencer and purification system. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Cardio Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.