Ribbon Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.44 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $88.73 million and $3.44 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00410758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,610.00 or 0.28829172 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00592372 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

