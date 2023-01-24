River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 1,007.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423,129 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Bausch + Lomb worth $23,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $4,247,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

BLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.49 million. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

