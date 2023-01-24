River Road Asset Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Centene Stock Down 0.5 %

Centene stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

