River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.17 Million Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Royal Gold by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.41. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

