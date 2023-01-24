River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 468,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.6 %

FIS stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.