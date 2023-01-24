River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 13,565 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 29.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 51,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.