River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 3,830 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Summit Materials by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 156.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 385,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 235,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SUM opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $686.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

