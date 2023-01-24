River Road Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 219,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,464,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Cogent Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,114.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,252 shares of company stock worth $1,636,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cogent Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

