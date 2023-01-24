River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 553,591 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

Ares Management Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $14,094,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $14,094,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $38,488,512.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,926,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,030,000 shares of company stock worth $1,401,700 and have sold 1,115,690 shares worth $89,103,434. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARES opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

