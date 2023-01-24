Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Larry Hoff bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

