Robert W. Baird Lowers Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $65.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.63.

Shares of BECN opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 5.52%. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,550,296.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,878,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,128,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,583,000 after buying an additional 160,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,794,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,213,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,762,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,466,000 after buying an additional 73,190 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

