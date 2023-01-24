Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $304.04 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $304.04 million and $6.94 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $1,665.71 or 0.07342412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00395983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,345.70 or 0.27795106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00591670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,530 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,752.85531127 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $6,425,654.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

