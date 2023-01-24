Ronit Capital LLP Buys Shares of 30,000 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Newmont comprises about 1.7% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Newmont by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,664. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.