Ronit Capital LLP Has $1.80 Million Holdings in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Ronit Capital LLP boosted its position in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) by 471.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413,891 shares during the quarter. TMC the metals makes up about 2.4% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in TMC the metals were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 36,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $29,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 91,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TMC the metals Profile

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.