Ronit Capital LLP Purchases 70,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 4.8% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ronit Capital LLP owned 0.11% of Pan American Silver worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after buying an additional 954,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,461,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 262,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 261,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 253,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. 597,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.12. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

