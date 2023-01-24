Ronit Capital LLP Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ronit Capital LLP decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $625,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,996,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,627,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,954,000 after buying an additional 335,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,188,319. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

