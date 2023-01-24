Ronit Capital LLP Sells 550 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ronit Capital LLP reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 19.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Lam Research by 8.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Lam Research by 5,794.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 25.8% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $488.01. 216,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,231. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.83 and a 200-day moving average of $435.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $615.99.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.27.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

