Royal Bank of Canada Raises South32 (LON:S32) Price Target to GBX 460

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.57) to GBX 460 ($5.70) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 193 ($2.39) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of LON:S32 traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 273 ($3.38). 903,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,721. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 193.20 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.50 ($3.79). The company has a market capitalization of £12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 227.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In related news, insider Xiaoling Liu bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £22,620 ($28,005.45).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

