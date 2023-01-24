RSK Smart Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,705.09 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $80.13 million and $30,705.09 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $22,921.76 or 0.99799473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,955.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00389062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.31 or 0.00758921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00097203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00575836 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00192054 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,495.97224868 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 23,096.30780122 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $30,930.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

