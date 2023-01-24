RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $22,837.92 or 0.99836583 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $79.84 million and $30,566.50 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,875.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00391477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.00769739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00098000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00583932 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00195147 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,495.97224868 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 23,096.30780122 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $30,930.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

