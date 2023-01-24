Rune Self Reported Market Cap Hits $26,651.07 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Rune has a market capitalization of $26,651.07 and $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00005938 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.36149229 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

