Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.94. 130,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 345,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $566.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $112.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 148,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 279,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 118,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

