Safe Trading 53.4% Higher This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $9.12 or 0.00039653 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $189.98 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00226214 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00102933 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00057695 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.19426651 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

