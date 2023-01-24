Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,164 shares of company stock worth $25,221,512. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.17. 3,571,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,128,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.68, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average is $155.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

