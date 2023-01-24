Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.81.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.68, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average is $155.70. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,738,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,738,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,164 shares of company stock valued at $25,221,512. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.