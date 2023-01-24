Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 92,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.
STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.99.
In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer William Wignall bought 5,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 291,832 shares in the company, valued at C$1,546,709.60.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
