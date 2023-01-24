Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 92,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.99.

Insider Transactions at Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$83.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.31 million. Research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer William Wignall bought 5,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 291,832 shares in the company, valued at C$1,546,709.60.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.