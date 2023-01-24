Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

