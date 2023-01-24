Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.47 and last traded at $132.99. Approximately 475,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 993,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.33.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

