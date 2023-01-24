Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 94,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 203,799 shares.The stock last traded at $18.30 and had previously closed at $17.56.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90.
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
