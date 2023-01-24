Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 94,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 203,799 shares.The stock last traded at $18.30 and had previously closed at $17.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Sasol Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Sasol Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Sasol by 37,900.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sasol by 41.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Recommended Stories

