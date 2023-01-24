Saybrook Capital NC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Saybrook Capital NC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.3% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,310. The stock has a market cap of $198.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.