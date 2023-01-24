Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 130,851 Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,851 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 64,046 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,776,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HERA remained flat at $10.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,027. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAC Hera Acquisition (HERA)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.