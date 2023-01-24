Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 130,851 Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,851 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 64,046 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,776,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HERA remained flat at $10.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,027. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.